Wildfire Closes 25-Mile Stretch Of US Hwy 2 Between Wilbur & Davenport

U.S. Highway 2 is fully open this morning after a wildfire forced its closure through much of Lincoln County on Wednesday night.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the blaze sparked near the Telford Rest Area a few miles east of Creston and quickly prompted a 25-mile stretch of U.S. 2 between Wilbur and Davenport to be shutdown.

Detours were established for local traffic and the highway was re-opened by around midnight after crews managed to contain the flames.

There was no word of any evacuation notices being attached to the fire, whose total estimated size was also not provided by authorities.

No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.