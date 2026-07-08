18-Year-Old With “Lifelong Medical Condition” Found At Fault For Moses Lake Crash That Injured Eight

Police in Grant County are releasing more details about an accident on Moses Lake that injured eight people last weekend.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says it happened Sunday (July 5) afternoon in a portion of the lake located south of Interstate-5, when a personal watercraft carrying two people collided with a small boat.

Two of the injured were airlifted to hospitals in Seattle and Spokane for treatment, while the remaining six were reportedly transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

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Investigators say it appears the operator of the personal watercraft, an 18-year-old man from Auburn, was at fault for causing the collision and not the operator of the boat, who was noted to have in no way been at fault.

Foreman added that the teen at fault has an inherent medical condition which may have contributed to the accident, but could not publicly confirm if he was legally allowed to have been operating the watercraft.

The Sheriff's Office says intoxicants are not believed to have been a factor in the incident, and an initial report has been forwarded to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for their consideration of possible charges against the 18-year-old at fault.