Guardrail Install Project To Slow Traffic On U.S. Hwy 2 Through Tumwater Canyon
Drivers on U.S. Highway 2 (US-2) in the Tumwater Canyon area should expect delays this week.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the slowdowns will be caused by a project to replace guardrail along an eight-mile stretch of the highway from the west edge of Leavenworth to about two miles east of the junction of US-2 and State Route 207.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter reduced speed limits, along with flagger-controlled lane closures and a pilot car between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning Monday, June 1.
DOT officials say the project will run through Wednesday, June 3.
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