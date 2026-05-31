Guardrail Install Project To Slow Traffic On U.S. Hwy 2 Through Tumwater Canyon

Drivers on U.S. Highway 2 (US-2) in the Tumwater Canyon area should expect delays this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the slowdowns will be caused by a project to replace guardrail along an eight-mile stretch of the highway from the west edge of Leavenworth to about two miles east of the junction of US-2 and State Route 207.

Motorists should be prepared to encounter reduced speed limits, along with flagger-controlled lane closures and a pilot car between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning Monday, June 1.

DOT officials say the project will run through Wednesday, June 3.