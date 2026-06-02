Ephrata Woman Facing Assault Charges For Allegedly Spitting On Four Law Enforcement Officers

A Grant County woman is behind bars and facing multiple counts of assault after she allegedly spit on several law enforcement officials during her arrest last weekend.

The Ephrata Police Department says 27-year-old Sayda Villatoro was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting her domestic partner on Saturday (May 30).

During the course of her arrest, authorities say Villatoro spit on three separate police officers, including one who was struck in the face.

After being transported to the Grant County Jail, police say Villatoro also spit on a corrections deputy while being booked into lockup.

As a result of her alleged actions, Villatoro is now facing five counts of fourth-degree assault, four of which were leveled for spitting on law enforcement officials and one connected to the domestic violence incident.