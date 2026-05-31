Brewster Man Jailed For Attempted Murder After Allegedly Placing Pipe Bomb Under Vehicle

An Okanogan County man is behind bars after police say he placed a pipe bomb underneath a vehicle in Brewster last week.

The Brewster Police Department says officers responded at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, to the area of 4th Street and Main Avenue after reports of a suspicious device.

Officers arrived at the scene and quickly learned the resident who requested help had discovered an unusual object under one of his vehicle's rear tires.

Following a cursory inspection of the object, officers determined it was likely a pipe bomb and called for the assistance of the Spokane County Explosives Disposal Unit (EPD), who arrived on scene at around 6:30 p.m. along with command staff from both the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

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Specialists with the EPD deployed a robot outfitted with an X-ray camera to further examine the device and confirmed it was a live explosive, after which, they carefully managed to defuse it at the scene.

While the EPD worked to render the bomb inert, officers identified a suspect who they believe placed the bomb under the vehicle and was also possibly responsible for its manufacture.

The suspect, 40-year-old Cody Webster of Brewster, was quickly located, arrested without incident, and subsequently booked into the Okanogan County Jail for attempted murder, and the possession and malicious placement of an illegal explosive device.

Investigators say this was a targeted incident and not in any way random, and there is no threat to the general public.