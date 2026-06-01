Chelan County Fire District #3 Welcomes New Wildland Apparatus

There's a new apparatus to help fight fires at Chelan County Fire District No. 3.

According the agency, the new wildland brush truck (Rescue 31) was put in service at the end of May thanks to a collaboration between its mechanic, Capt. Marcus Wells, and members of its career and volunteer firefighting team.

District 3 says Capt. Wells and the team used their combined years of knowledge and expertise to fabricate the pre-owned apparatus, saving the cost of a new vehicle which can run upwards of $250,000.

Officials say the new apparatus will be paired with the District's existing wildland vehicle (a KME type 3 brush truck) to ostensibly double its ability to battle wildfires.