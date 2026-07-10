Cheney Man Arrested For Trafficking LSD, Molly & Ketamine In Grant County

A Spokane County man is behind bars in Grant County after police say he was caught trafficking various illegal drugs.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Dylan Renz was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 1800 block of Third Street in Cheney, following an investigation by the Sheriff's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Detectives working the case say Renz was observed traveling from his residence in Cheney to sell the drugs in Grant County.

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At the time of his arrest, Renz was reportedly found to be in possession of LSD and MDMA (also known as molly) tablets which he'd packaged for individual sale, along with more than a pound of ketamine.

Renz was booked into the Grant County Jail on a total of nine felony drug trafficking charges, including the illicit delivery of cocaine, psilocybin, and 2C-B, a synthetic psychoactive drug.