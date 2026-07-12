Deadly & Devastating Chelan Hills Fire Officially Declared As 100% Contained

Deadly & Devastating Chelan Hills Fire Officially Declared As 100% Contained

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A wildfire that claimed one life, destroyed over two dozen homes, and blackened nearly 10,000 acres in Douglas County over a one-week span is finally out.

On Friday, managers with the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team assigned to the Chelan Hills Fire officially declared it as 100% contained.

The blaze sparked around midnight on the 4th of July and spread rapidly in brisk winds under a Red Flag Warning later in the day, killing one person who was attempting to flee the flames in their vehicle, as well as injuring multiple firefighters.

Twenty-five homes and dozens of outbuildings were also razed by the fire, which officially grew to 9,861 acres before being fully corralled.

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The lone fatality, as well as the injuries and much of the destruction all occurred within the area of McNeil Canyon, whose primary access road (McNeil Canyon Road) was closed for over seven days due to the fire, which also shutdown a three-mile stretch U.S. Highway 97 (US-97) near the Beebe Bridge for several days.

Even though the deadly blaze has now been deemed as fully out, officials say a handful of local fire crews will remain at its scene to patrol for hot spots and monitor for any flare ups.

Authorities believe the fire erupted along US-97, was human-caused, and likely the result of arson - possibly from the intentionally-reckless use of fireworks.

A multi-agency criminal investigation is now underway, and officials with Douglas County are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

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