Teen Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Moses Lake Drive-By Shooting

A Moses Lake teenager will spend the next six months in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to a drive-by shooting in April.

The sentence was handed down to 18-year-old Ayden Doak in Grant County Superior Court by Judge Jennifer Richardson following his guilty plea on May 26.

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Court documents indicate Doak's plea stemmed from an agreement with prosecutors after he was charged with drive-by shooting for discharging a firearm in the area of Buell and Gary Streets in Moses Lake and subsequently leading police on a brief foot pursuit on April 9.

Doak is one of three teens investigators say was involved in the incident, which caused no injuries or property damage.

He will serve the sentence of six months and one day in the Grant County Jail.