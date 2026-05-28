Othello Man Dies After Being Accidentally Shot With BB Gun By Young Child

An Adams County man is dead after police say he was accidentally shot by a young child at a residence in Othello on Wednesday evening.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Schaake Road, where they arrived to find 33-year-old Geovanni Malacara-Hernandez suffering from a severe injury to his neck.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies and first responders from Adams County Fire District No. 5 and Othello Ambulance Service rendered life-saving medical aid at the scene prior to Malacara-Hernandez being transported to Othello Community Hospital, where he later succumbed to the injury.

Investigators say all available evidence indicates Malacara-Hernandez's injury was caused when a young child at the home accidentally shot him with a pellet or BB gun.

Sheriff's officials say the investigation into Malacara-Hernandez's death is ongoing.