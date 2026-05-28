Renton Man Wanted For Shooting Gun At Ex&#8217;s Family Arrested In Coulee City

Renton Man Wanted For Shooting Gun At Ex’s Family Arrested In Coulee City

photo credit: Vecteezy

A man wanted out of King County is now behind bars after police in Grant County helped track him down on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Benito Uriostegui of Renton was located at a restaurant in the 400 block of West Main Street in Coulee City, where he reportedly attempted to flee out the back door but was arrested by a waiting deputy and their K9.

Police say Uriostegui is accused of discharging a firearm at several family members of his ex-girlfriend in Renton on May 14, and was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of unlawful discharge and possession of a firearm; second-degree malicious mischief; attempted burglary; and two violations of a domestic violence no-contact order. Several of the charges also include domestic violence enhancements.

Uriostegui was transported and booked into to the Grant County Jail to await extradition back to King County.

Montana Highway Patrol K9 Unit

Since 2013 the MHP has been able to utilize dogs to help keep our roadways and residents safe.
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