Renton Man Wanted For Shooting Gun At Ex’s Family Arrested In Coulee City

A man wanted out of King County is now behind bars after police in Grant County helped track him down on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Benito Uriostegui of Renton was located at a restaurant in the 400 block of West Main Street in Coulee City, where he reportedly attempted to flee out the back door but was arrested by a waiting deputy and their K9.

Police say Uriostegui is accused of discharging a firearm at several family members of his ex-girlfriend in Renton on May 14, and was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of unlawful discharge and possession of a firearm; second-degree malicious mischief; attempted burglary; and two violations of a domestic violence no-contact order. Several of the charges also include domestic violence enhancements.

Uriostegui was transported and booked into to the Grant County Jail to await extradition back to King County.