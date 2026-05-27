Deputies Seize 32 Starving & Dehydrated Dogs From Property In Riverside

Police in Okanogan County are continuing their investigation into a case of suspected animal abuse after nearly three dozen dogs in poor health were seized from a property in Riverside this week.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the probe was launched after investigators received a citizen tip that a resident in the town was illegally in possession of approximately 20 dogs.

Sheriff's officials say the resident in question has a previous arrest for animal abuse and is only allowed to legally possess one dog, per the conditions of a probational release agreement.

When deputies arrived at the property on Monday (May 25) to serve a search warrant, they reportedly noted 17 dogs in plain view, and eventually facilitated the safe removal of 32 dogs from the location.

A Brewster veterinarian who accompanied deputies during the servicing of the warrant conducted a cursory medical evaluation for each animal, and determined that all of them were suffering from starvation and dehydration at various stages.

The Sheriff's Office says that, despite the deplorable conditions surrounding the animals and their poor states of health, many of them displayed docile dispositions and a "willingness to trust the people trying to help them," according to a written report released on social media.

Sheriff's officials also credited several local animal rescue organizations for their assistance with the investigation and recovery of the dogs, including Pasado's Safe Haven, Team Okanogan Animal Rescue, and All4Paws Okanogan Rescue, which is now seeking foster homes, medical fosters, and experienced dog handlers to help the seized animals with rehabilitation and placement.

No arrests were detailed in the Sheriff's report, but authorities add that the investigation remains active and charges against the dogs' owner(s) could still be filed.