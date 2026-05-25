Four Grant County Fires Destroy Property, Torch Landscape Over Memorial Day Weekend

Firefighters in Grant County were busy over Memorial Day Weekend responding to multiple fires.

The first occurred on Friday at around 3:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way in Ephrata, where a brush fire consumed approximately 10 acres before being brought under control.

Officials with the Ephrata Fire Department say the flames briefly threatened a residential area and the blaze was likely caused by a transient who may have also been involved in another fire in the same area that torched about an acre a week earlier.

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Several vehicles smolder after being destroyed by fire near Moses Lake on Sunday (photo credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office) Several vehicles smolder after being destroyed by fire near Moses Lake on Sunday (photo credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Following Friday's incident, crews remained active responding to a trio of Sunday afternoon blazes, including one that destroyed a commercial structure in the 5900 block of Road 4.3 Northeast near Moses Lake, and another which torched multiple vehicles and at least one RV in the area of Road 10.2 Northeast and Neppel Road Northeast in a rural area northwest of Moses Lake.

The third was a brushfire that was reported at around 5:20 p.m. along Road C between Frontage and Mae Valley Roads to the southeast of Moses Lake which blackened approximately 15 acres before being corralled about an hour later.

A commercial structure lies in ruins following a Sunday afternoon fire near Moses Lake (photo credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office) A commercial structure lies in ruins following a Sunday afternoon fire near Moses Lake (photo credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Neither brushfire caused any structure damage and no injuries were reported in any of the four blazes.