Road Closures & Other Traffic Impacts To Begin In East Wenatchee As Major Water Project Gets Underway

Motorists in East Wenatchee may notice traffic impacts and road closures for several weeks beginning Tuesday, May 26.

The City of East Wenatchee says the impacts will be caused by a major infrastructure improvement project which is upgrading the community's water distribution system.

Officials say crews will be installing larger water mains to increase the capacity of the City's water delivery system, as well as upsizing its reservoir fill capacity, and making fixes to strengthen its reliability.

Initial construction on the project will be happening at the intersection of State Route 28 and 19th Street Northeast and progress in phases over the next few months into other areas of the city, including 15th Street Northeast; 19th Street Northeast; North Baker Avenue; and Eastmont Avenue to 9th Street Northeast.

The City says drivers should prepare for road closures and detours, along with other traffic impacts, such as flagger-controlled slowdowns and lane reductions.