Visitors in North Central Washington this summer will find a pair of rebuilt docks to use when boating and recreating on Lake Chelan.

Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say both the Domke Falls Dock and the Safety Harbor Dock will be back in service after undergoing major renovations.

The dock at Domke Falls has already re-opened after undergoing repairs and re-installation this spring, while the Safety Harbor Dock is being completely replaced and is scheduled to re-open later this year pending favorable lake conditions.

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The project at Safety Harbor is being funded through support of the federal Great American Outdoors Act.

The U.S. Forest Service says both docks are important investments that assist recreationists reach locations at the north end of Lake Chelan for camping, fishing, and hunting.

Federal permits can now be purchased online for any of the docks located along Lake Chelan.