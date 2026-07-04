Brushfire Prompts Level 1 Advisory For Navarre Coulee Area

Residents in dozens of homes in Northeastern Chelan County are on alert this 4th of July night due to a wildfire.

Officials with Chelan County Emergency Management say the blaze sparked at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Navarre Coulee, where a Level 1 Fire Advisory has been issued for residents on State Route 971 (Navarre Coulee Road) from its junction with U.S. Highway 97A to milepost 4, as well as Johnson Creek Road and Oklahoma Gulch.

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At around 10:25 p.m., authorities said the fire was approximately 10-15 acres in size.

Fire crews are reportedly at the scene and in the process of trying to get the blaze under control.