Wildfire Closes U.S. Hwy 97 At Beebe Bridge, Forces Evacuations

THE INFORMATION IN THIS STORY IS LIKELY OUT-OF-DATE, PLEASE FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR THE LATEST DETAILS REGARDING THE CHELAN HILLS FIRE OF JULY 4, 2026 - https://kpq.com/chelan-hills-fire-mcneilcanyon-evacuations/

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Crews are scrambling to contain a fast-moving brushfire in Western Douglas County near the Chelan Falls area. Chelan County Fire District No. 5 says the Chelan Hills Fire sparked late Friday and quickly spread in brisk winds and dry conditions, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for Box Canyon Road, Heidi Lane, Combine Road, and Jerrys Lane.

Level 2 evacuations have also been issued for Chelan Hills Acres Road, Park Drive, Jackson Canyon Road, Baty Way, Riverview Road, Canyon View Drive, Rocky Road, Big Ranch Road, Spring Lane, King Bird Lane, Green Lane, Farnham Lane, Spur Lane, High Corner Road., Coyote Curve Lane, Mountain Springs Road, Utopia Drive, Thomas Drive, Eagles Nest Road, Yarbrough Drive, Quartz Drive, Pine Hollow Drive, Sunflower Drive, Yellow Topaz Lane, Red Rose Drive, and Amethyst Lane. A Level 1 Fire Advisory is also now in effect for all homes McNeil Canyon Road and all homes on roads connecting to the north of McNeil Canyon Road. An emergency shelter has been established at the Chelan Elementary School, 324 E. Johnson Avenue in Chelan for those who have been displaced.

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The fire has also forced the closure of a three-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 from milepost 232 to milepost 235 from the intersection of McNeil Canyon Road, including all of the Beebe Bridge.

Officials estimate the blaze has already scorched about 800 acres and could grow larger under a Red Flag Warning which has been issued for the region between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. today (July 4).

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

This is an emergent news situation, check back with this page and KPQ News' social media sites for the latest details.