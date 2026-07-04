Chelan Hills Fire Swells To 3,000 Acres As Hundreds Flee & US Hwy 97 Remains Closed

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS STORY IS NO LONGER UP-TO-DATE...FOR THE LATEST EVACUATION AND OTHER NEWS RELATED TO THE CHELAN HILLS FIRE, CLICK THIS LINK - https://kpq.com/chelan-hills-fire-mcneilcanyon-evacuations/

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Fire crews continue their battle to contain a wind-whipped brushfire in Western Douglas County near the Chelan Falls area.

Chelan County Fire District No. 5 says the Chelan Hills Fire sparked late Friday and quickly spread in brisk winds and dry conditions, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for Box Canyon Road, Heidi Lane, Combine Road, and Jerrys Lane.

At around 2:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office also ordered Level 3 evacuation notices for all homes in the McNeil Canyon area, including all of McNeil Canyon Road, as well as all roads connecting to McNeil Canyon Road, including Coyote Curve Lane; Mountain Springs Road; Utopia Drive; Thomas Drive; Eagles Nest Road; Sunflower Lane; Yarbrough Drive; Quartz Drive; Pine Hollow Drive; Yellow Topaz Lane; Red Rose Lane; Amethyst Lane; Ridge Road; Alabaster Drive; Soapstone Drive; Spring Canyon Road; Shear Granite Drive; Pebble Drive; Haystack Drive; Boulder Road; Corral Creek Drive; Hedwig Road; Geneva Drive; Melrose Lane; Buyas Drive; Honey Gold Drive; Imperial Lane; Keepsake Lane; Bigelow Springs Road; Alta Vista Way; Blue Sky Lane; Canyon View Lane; and Dancing Deer Drive.

Level 2 evacuations have also been issued for Chelan Hills Acres Road, Park Drive, Jackson Canyon Road, Baty Way, Riverview Road, Canyon View Drive, Rocky Road, Big Ranch Road, Spring Lane, King Bird Lane, Green Lane, Farnham Lane, Spur Lane, and High Corner Road.

An emergency shelter has been established at the Chelan Elementary School, 324 East Johnson Avenue in Chelan for those who have been displaced.

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The fire has also forced a three-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 to close from milepost 232 at its intersection with McNeil Canyon Road to milepost 235, including the Beebe Bridge, as well as all of McNeil Canyon Road.

As of around 2 p.m., officials estimate the blaze has blackened about 3,000 acres and there are fears it could grow further and remain out of control under a Red Flag Warning which has been issued for the region between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. today (July 4).

State mobilization has been ordered for the fire, which has prompted a response from numerous state and federal agencies to assist local firefighters using both ground crews and apparatus and aerial suppression measures to fight the flames.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

This is an emergent news situation, check back with this page and KPQ News' social media sites for the latest details.