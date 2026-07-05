Sleepless 4th Of July For Grant County Firefighters, Who Respond To Nearly Two Dozen Blazes Near Soap Lake

Firefighters in Grant County had a sleepless 4th of July, responding to a total of 20 wildfires in the span of roughly 15 hours between Saturday night and late Sunday morning.

Officials say most of the blazes occurred in the area of Soap Lake and a large number of the calls were fielded by crews with Grant County Fire District No. 7.

Despite being sorely understaffed and overmatched by the flames of so many fires, crews still managed to successfully contain every blaze and prevent any structures from being damaged or destroyed.

Authorities didn't provide a total estimated acreage for all of the fires combined, but say it was likely at least in the hundreds. They also have not given a cause for any of the blazes, but say most - if not all, were human caused with many likely involving fireworks.

There were no injuries reported.