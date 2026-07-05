Evacuations Issued For No. 1 & No. 2 Canyons Near Wenatchee Due To Wildfire

Residents in both Number 1 and Number 2 Canyon in the Wenatchee foothills are on alert this afternoon due to a brushfire.

At around noon on Sunday (July 5), the Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for all residents in Number 1 Canyon, and subsequently issued a Level 2 Evacuation Notice for all residents below the 2800 block in Number 2 Canyon about 20 minutes later.

Sheriff's officials say the alerts are in effect due to a wildfire that's burning in the area surrounding both canyons but haven't provided any other details about the situation.