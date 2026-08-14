Lightning Strikes Spark Bevy Of New Wildfires On Okanogan-Wenatchee Nat’l Forest

A round of thunderstorms late Wednesday and early Thursday have ignited a number of new fires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Forest officials say the fires are located on several ranger districts from the Cle Elum near Interstate-90 north to the northern end of the Methow Valley.

Crews are reportedly still in the process of assessing the exact number of new blazes on the National Forest, as firefighters make aggressive initial attacks to limit their potential for growth or extinguish them altogether, if possible.

The largest of the fires is the Taneum Creek Fire, which had grown to 21 acres on Thursday (Aug. 13) afternoon in the Taneum Creek Drainage to the northeast of Taneum Junction Campground.

Forest officials say resources currently assigned to the nearby Three Queens Fire are being utilized to fight the flames of the Taneum Creek Fire.

Forecasts for more possible thunderstorms through Friday are keeping forest officials on high alert and more resources are standing by to respond if any other new fires are reported.