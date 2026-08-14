City Of Wenatchee & Chelan County Reach Agreement To Continue Jail Services, Ending Litigation

A settlement has been reached that will preserve the housing of those arrested by the City of Wenatchee at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

On Thursday, the City announced the two entities (Chelan County) had reached a new interlocal agreement which governs jail services through 2027.

The terms of the agreement are partially retroactive and established the City's annual cost for jail services at $2.5 million for 2025; $2.51 million for 2026; and at $213 per inmate day, subject to a minimum annual base payment of $2.2 million for 2027.

The agreement also outlines both parties' request that a partial summary judgement ordered in July, 2025 be vacated as part of dismissing all pending and current litigation and arbitration related to the issue.

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said of the resolution, “While this process took some time, I am pleased that we were able to reach a resolution that continues to provide safety and security for Chelan County residents. This agreement will provide a predictable future for the City and Regional Justice Center.”

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier also expressed his positive sentiments about the deal. “Public safety is the City’s first responsibility," said Poirier. "This interlocal agreement assures that the suspects that our officers arrest may be jailed. The agreement also allows the City and the County to move past litigation, and it provides a foundation for improved cooperation between our two governments.”

The agreement is subject to approval by the governing bodies of both parties, with the City already approving the terms at its Thursday meeting and the Board of Commissioners for Chelan County expected to do the same next Monday (Aug. 17).