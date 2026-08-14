Moses Lake Man Arrested For Illegally Possessing Firearms, Drugs

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he was found in possession of illegal narcotics and several firearms he was not allowed to possess.

The Moses Lake Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit received information that 36-year-old Donte Scott of Moses Lake had allegedly been attempting to purchase a firearm despite being legally ineligible to possess them.

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Investigators say they later learned that Scott was already in possession of a shotgun and executed a search warrant at his residence on Hill Street, where police discovered four firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, assorted marijuana products, drug packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Upon making the finds, officers arrested Scott and booked him into the Grant County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.