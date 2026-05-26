Suspect Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash That Ended High-Speed Pursuit Near Othello

An Adams County man has injuries after police say he was involved in a single-vehicle accident after leading them on a high-speed chase near Othello on Monday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 10 p.m. when 20-year-old Cristian A. Torres of Othello was fleeing from a pursuing trooper on Barbara Road from Sara Lane.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say Torres then turned onto Thacker Road and continued fleeing at a high rate of speed, when he suddenly lost control of his sedan, which went off the roadway near Wind Hill Road and tipped as it came to rest on its side in a ditch.

A report from the State Patrol indicates Torres suffered injuries in the crash and was subsequently arrested for felony eluding and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officials did not specify if Torres was airlifted or transported to a hospital for treatment prior to being placed under arrest, or if he received medical assistance at the scene.