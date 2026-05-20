Columbia River Drug Task Force To Remain In Operation Thanks To Opioid Abatement Funding

A narcotics enforcement consortium in North Central Washington will be able to continue operating after receiving a boost to its funding.

On Wednesday, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office announced that the Columbia River Drug Task Force has been allotted temporary funding approved by the Chelan County Board of Commissioners.

County officials say the funding will be provided through its Opioid Abatement program, which was initiated in recent years following the distribution of monies to various municipalities across the U.S. stemming from a nationwide legal settlement with major opioid manufacturers.

The Sheriff's Office says the infusion will allow the Task Force to continue after the termination of a grant from the Washington State Chamber of Commerce which had funded its operations for many years.

The Byrne-JAG grant had been a federally-funded instrument to provide financial support for law enforcement, courts, corrections, drug treatment, and crime prevention programs. However, in 2024, the state Department of Commerce decided to realign the purpose of the grant to other programs in Washington that are not law enforcement related.

In a written statement issued Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said, "The Columbia River Drug Task Force continues to play a critical role in protecting our communities. Last year alone, the task force arrested 88 individuals, including 25 identified gang members. Officers seized 1,616 grams of methamphetamine, 114 grams of cocaine, 1,555 fentanyl pills, and 869 grams of fentanyl powder. In addition, investigators seized $112,685 in cash, six vehicles, and six firearms, while serving 50 search warrants. Without the work of the CRDTF, these dangerous drugs and those distributing them would have remained active in our communities."

The Task Force is comprised of law enforcement agencies from Chelan and Douglas Counties, and the Cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

Officials didn't specify how much funding will be allocated to keep the Task Force operational on an annual basis.