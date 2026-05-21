Police Seek Tips After Suspect Fires Shots At Bystander In Quincy

Police in Grant County have launched an investigation after they say a tagger fired several gunshots at a bystander on the streets of Quincy last week.

The Quincy Police Department says officers responded at around 3:20 a.m. on May 21 to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of 6th Avenue Northeast and H.5 Street Northeast.

After arriving at the scene, investigators learned a passerby had witnessed a male suspect spray painting graffiti on a fence, and when they returned to the location a short time later, the suspect reportedly fired several gunshots in their direction.

The passerby wasn't struck and no injuries were reported.

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Police say they recovered several shell casings at the scene and are now seeking any surveillance footage the public might have from the general area that was captured between 1-4 a.m. on the night in question.

Investigators are also asking residents in the neighborhood to check their homes for bullet holes and contact police immediately if any are discovered.

The male suspect who allegedly tagged the fence and fired the gunshots was reportedly wearing a red hoodie, shorts, and a black fanny pack at the time of the crimes, and anyone with information about the suspect or his potential whereabouts is also being asked to contact police.

Those with information or tips pertaining to the case can call 509-787-2222 to file a report.