Pinnacles Prep To Host “Test & Tinker” Summer Science Camp

Once summer vacation begins, budding young tinkerers in the Wenatchee area will have a chance to get hands-on with a range of experiments and exercises designed to make learning science fun.

Pinnacles Prep, the Wenatchee Valley's first and only charter school, has announced it will be holding its 2026 Science Camp, "Test & Tinker," throughout the month of June and in early July.

School officials say the camp will provide interactive learning opportunities for students in grades 5-9, who can explore, experiment, and create through a series of various STEM activities.

The camp will include a chance for students to build and ride their own hovercraft; create small-scale explosions and other chemical reactions in a safe and controlled environment; and explore the fascinating virtues of non-Newtonian fluids by taking a squishy stroll on top of some oobleck (a compound comprised of cornstarch and water).

Camp leaders say the program is designed to "spark curiosity, encourage problem-solving, and make science both accessible and fun in a collaborative environment."

"Test & Tinker" will be held on June 15-18, 23-26, and 30-July 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Pinnacles Prep, 504 South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee.

The cost for participants is $125 for each five-day session.