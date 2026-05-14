Westside Woman Jailed For Road Rage Incident Involving Gun Near Leavenworth

A Skagit County woman is behind bars in Chelan County following what police are calling an instance of road rage near Leavenworth on Wednesday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the incident at the junction of U.S. Highway 2 and Icicle Road, where the alleged victim reported that a woman in an SUV had brandished a handgun in their direction after she tried "running them off the road."

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Investigators say the alleged victim tried driving away but the female gave chase in the SUV, which was located nearby and pulled over by police.

The female suspect, 38-year-old Ashley E. Wick of Anacortes, was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for first-degree assault, making threats to kill (harassment), unlawful possession of a firearm, and being in possession of a falsified vehicle registration.