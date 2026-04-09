A kayaker in distress was rescued Tuesday morning on Roses Lake near Manson after strong winds left him struggling in the water with no help nearby.

Kayaker Found Struggling Offshore on Roses Lake

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According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, RiverCom dispatch received multiple calls around 8:22 a.m. reporting a man in his 60s yelling for help approximately 2,000 feet away from shore.

Witnesses Report Overturned Kayak in Strong Winds

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Witnesses said the kayak may have overturned in heavy wind, and no other boats were on the lake at the time.

Deputies Chris Eakle and Aaron Seabright were first to respond, coordinating with fire and EMS crews while heading to the scene. When they arrived at the north end of the lake, they spotted the man in the water, partially hidden by cattails.

Deputies Execute Water Rescue in Rough Conditions

With conditions still rough, Eakle used a marine throw bag to reach the victim, successfully getting a rescue line to him on the first attempt.

The deputies then pulled the man safely to shore. Fire and EMS crews took over once the man was out of the water. He was treated at the scene for hypothermia before being transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital for further evaluation.

Spring Winds Can Quickly Turn Dangerous on Area Lakes

Officials say the quick response likely prevented a much more serious outcome. The incident remains under investigation, but it serves as a reminder of how quickly conditions can change on the water — especially during windy spring weather in North Central Washington.