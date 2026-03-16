A Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant is organizing a GoFundMe for a deputy whose son has a genetic disorder.

Rare Diagnosis For CCSO Deputy's Son

READ MORE: GoFundMe Launched for Chelan Woman Killed in 97A Crash

Sgt. Adam Musgrove said he is the founder of a non-profit called "Santa's Stars," and he is creating the GoFundMe to support Deputy Zac Moran and his wife, Janaye.

The GoFundMe said the couple recently welcomed their son, Brooks, into the world, but they quickly realized something was not right with Brooks.

What Is Ataxia-Pancytopenia Syndrome?

He was diagnosed with Ataxia-Pancytopenia Syndrome, or ATXPC, which is a rare disorder caused by genetic mutations, leading to neurological issues, blood cell shortages, and a higher risk of infection and leukemia.

Medical Needs and Treatment Outlook

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The condition is extremely rare, with fewer than 40 known cases worldwide. The fundraiser said Brooks will need several bone marrow transplants, and there is a high chance he will need a wheelchair by the age of 10.

"The Moran family is facing mounting medical expenses, including specialist appointments with neurologists, hematologists, and genetic experts, frequent blood tests and monitoring, mobility aids, medications, supportive therapies, and travel to rare-disease clinics and research centers," the GoFundMe said. "The physical symptoms have made it difficult for Zac to work consistently, and will eventually create a financial strain at the worst possible time."

How Santa’s Stars Is Supporting the Family

The GoFundMe adds that Santa's Stars and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, with the blessing of Sheriff Mike Morrison, are teaming up to get the word out and lead the charge for Brooks.

The GoFundMe has raised $34,492 of a $45,000 goal as of publication. You can find the fundraiser here.