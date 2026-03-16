The family of the woman who died in the crash on U.S. 97A Saturday is starting a GoFundMe.

Details of the U.S. 97A Crash

READ MORE: Chelan Woman Killed in U.S. 97A Crash Saturday Night

24-year-old Kasey Emery of Chelan was the passenger who died in the crash when the driver of her vehicle, 24-year-old Jaiden Buyas, reportedly rear-ended a Ballard Ambulance.

About the GoFundMe Campaign

The fundraiser is to help with Emery's funeral costs and give the family "the space they need to mourn without worrying about immediate financial pressures."

Statement From The Family

"Kasey had so much life ahead of her, and losing her so suddenly has left our entire family devastated. No one is ever prepared for a loss like this, and the grief her parents, siblings, and loved ones are experiencing right now is unimaginable," The GoFundMe said. "We want to make sure they are able to take the time they need away from work to grieve, be together, and honor Kasey’s life without the added stress of financial hardship."

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Fundraiser Progress and Goals

Kiana Corman is organizing the GoFundMe for David Emery, Kasey's father.

As of publication, the fundraiser has $12,348 of its $13,000 goal.

The GoFundMe can be found here.