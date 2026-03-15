Chelan Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 97A Near Entiat
A Chelan woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97A five miles north of Entiat.
Fatal Crash Reported on Highway 97A
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Washington State Patrol said it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a SUV, driven by 24-year-old Jaiden Buyas from Entiat, followed a pickup truck, driven by 27-year-old Merlee Liberty of Couldee Dam.
Two Vehicles Involved in Collision
Troopers say both vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. 97A when Liberty attempted to make a right turn. Buyas reportedly failed to yield and struck the pickup.
Passenger Identified as Chelan Woman
The impact killed Buyas' passenger, 24-year-old Kasey Emery of Chelan. Investigators say she did not wear her seatbelt.
Driver Transported to Hospital
Both Liberty and her passenger, 24-year-old Derek Graham of East Wenatchee, were uninjured.
Investigation Continues
Troopers say drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.
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