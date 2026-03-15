A Chelan woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97A five miles north of Entiat.

Fatal Crash Reported on Highway 97A

READ MORE: Serious Crash Reported on SR-28 Near Quincy

Washington State Patrol said it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a SUV, driven by 24-year-old Jaiden Buyas from Entiat, followed a pickup truck, driven by 27-year-old Merlee Liberty of Couldee Dam.

Two Vehicles Involved in Collision

Troopers say both vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. 97A when Liberty attempted to make a right turn. Buyas reportedly failed to yield and struck the pickup.

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Passenger Identified as Chelan Woman

The impact killed Buyas' passenger, 24-year-old Kasey Emery of Chelan. Investigators say she did not wear her seatbelt.

Driver Transported to Hospital

Both Liberty and her passenger, 24-year-old Derek Graham of East Wenatchee, were uninjured.

Investigation Continues

Troopers say drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.