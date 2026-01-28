Three Injured in Okanogan County Rollover Crash

A rollover accident near the Okanogan County Fairgrounds left three people injured Wednesday night.

34-year-old Jeremy Cantrell of Riverside was traveling northbound on Fairgrounds Access Road when his pickup left the roadway and rolled once.

The vehicle then slid down an embankment, coming to rest in a field.

Cantrell and his two passengers were transported to Mid-Valley Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts.

Washington State Patrol suspects drugs or alcohol may have been involved, and the incident remains under investigation.