With the Super Bowl this weekend, Washington State Patrol is reminding everyone to be safe when going to and from a Super Bowl party.

Plan a Sober Ride Before the Game

Local authorities are urging everyone to celebrate Super Bowl LX safely by making a plan before the festivities begin. The most important step, State Patrol said, is to arrange a sober ride in advance. Whether that means designating a sober driver, using a taxi service, or booking a rideshare.

Why Impaired Driving Increases on Super Bowl Sunday

Alcohol clouds a person's judgment, so designated drivers should be prepared to help others who failed to plan ahead and find them a safe and sober way home. Community members are also encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers to local law enforcement.

Extra Patrols Planned Across the Region

"Super Bowl is a special event each year for our community to come together to celebrate," said Spokesperson, Trooper Jeremy Weber. "We need responsible drivers on our roads."

Local sheriff's offices are also planning emphasis patrols. The Grant County Sheriff's Office posted on their social media that there will be more deputies on the roads Sunday.