Police arrested two men in Rock Island early Saturday morning after a high-speed pursuit.

Traffic Stop Attempt Turns Into Pursuit

Washington State Patrol spokesman Jeremy Weber said the incident began around 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 3 when officers with the Quincy Police Department observed a white van traveling over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit on State Route 28.

Officers attempted a traffic stop for speeding, but could not get the vehicle to pull over, and it left the city. Police discontinued the pursuit.

Troopers Locate Vehicle in Rock Island

Troopers later located the vehicle at the truck stop in Rock Island and approached. They discovered an open container inside the vehicle.

Weber said the driver, Antonio Zamora, exited the vehicle with a glass bottle in his hand and attempted to hit a trooper with it.

Driver and Passenger Face Multiple Charges

The trooper used a Taser to subdue Zamora and arrested him for felony eluding, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, no valid driver's license, and driving with an open container inside the vehicle.

The passenger, 30-year-old Evencio Galvan, exited the vehicle but resisted arrest.

Troopers charged him with third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

The case remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Department and Washington State Patrol.