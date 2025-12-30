Two Othello men are dead, and another two are injured after a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Route 26, about 10 miles east of Othello.

READ MORE: Tonasket Man Identified in Officer Involved Shooting

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, when the driver of a minivan, 30-year-old Alpolinario Velasquez Ordonez, overcorrected after losing control on the icy roadway, which caused the vehicle to roll into a field south of the roadway.

Troopers say 48-year-old Nicolas Gregorio Matias and 23-year-old Edvin Matias died at the scene, and they did not wear their seatbelts.

Two other passengers, 28-year-old Romeo Matheas Verlaz and 35-year-old Anselmo Perez Ordonez, were injured. Matheas Verlaz was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, while emergency crews took Perez Ordonez to Othello Hospital.

Two additional male passengers were uninjured in the crash.

State Patrol said Velasquez Ordonez drove too fast for conditions, and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.