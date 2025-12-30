As the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred outside of the city of Tonasket, officials have released the name of the man who was fatally shot.

Investigators say the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and identified the person as 40-year-old Samuel A. Mittler of Tonasket.

Investigators say processing of the shooting scene has been completed, and evidence collected at the location is now being analyzed. Detectives have also served multiple search warrants to obtain additional physical evidence connected to the incident.

Authorities are working with the Washington State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service to collect body-worn camera footage from officers at the scene at the time of the shooting. Officials say the footage will be reviewed and analyzed once it is received.

In accordance with state law, investigators have assigned a family liaison to work with Mittler's family and keep them informed as the investigation continues.

The Special Investigations Unit said additional information will be released as it becomes available and is appropriate for public disclosure.

