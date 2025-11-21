Representatives from northeast Washington’s 7th Legislative District are opening their first district office in Tonasket next week.

Reps. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, and Andrew Engell, R-Colville, say the office will make it easier to hear from constituents across the large, rural district, which includes all of Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties, plus parts of Grant and Spokane.

The office at 215 N. Whitcomb Ave. will host a grand opening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with regular hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, staffed by legislative assistants.

The location was chosen to improve access for residents outside Colville and serve those without internet access. Abell and Engell plan to hold events and town halls to address issues like agriculture, affordability, and taxes.

The office will close during the first two months of the 2026 legislative session, reopening in mid-March.