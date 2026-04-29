A Stevens County Sheriff's deputy was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning near Spokane, and the suspect took his own life after a standoff with law enforcement.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says deputies arrived at 3am to a reported residential burglary in progress at 16420 N. Suncrest Drive in Nine Mile Falls. The homeowner gave permission to enter, and deputies were immediately fired upon by a male inside the home, according to WSP. One deputy was struck twice by gunfire in the upper chest and shoulder.

The wounded deputy returned fire and was extricated from the scene while the armed suspect barricaded himself inside for several hours. The Stevens County Special Response Team and Spokane County SWAT responded, and crisis negotiators made contact with the male during a lengthy standoff.

When communications broke off, a drone was deployed inside the residence, and the suspect was found deceased in a bedroom.

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The injured deputy was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery and is currently listed in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the deceased man.

The Independent Investigation Team protocol was activated, and WSP, along with the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office, is handling the investigation.