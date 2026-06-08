The new "Electric Avenue" in Wenatchee is now open between Wenatchee Avenue and Columbia Street, with the recent removal of barricades.

Avoiding the obvious Eddy Grant "Electric Avenue" references, the new roadway should be a convenience for many drivers.

The new street through the former Chelan PUD headquarters parking lot runs from Wenatchee Avenue downhill to the southeast corner of the new Wenatchee YMCA now under construction. From there, Electric Avenue serpentines around the parking lot of the Riverside Playhouse and squeezes between the structure and the adjacent railroad tracks, leading to the city public parking lot behind the Coast Hotel. The thoroughfare creates access to Columbia Street behind the Wenatchee Convention Center. Electric Avenue also runs north along the front of the YMCA under construction and behind the former Chelan PUD building.

Electric Avenue looking east from Wenatchee Ave Image: Dave Bernstein Electric Avenue looking east from Wenatchee Ave Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

Electric Avenue looking west to Wenatchee Ave Image: Dave Bernstein Electric Avenue looking west to Wenatchee Ave Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

Get our free mobile app

I'm thinking the new street will provide some convenience and congestion relief after convention center events and the Numerica Performing Arts Center. It should also provide a convenient detour when Wenatchee Avenue is closed for events and festivals.

Electric Avenue looking southeast Image: Dave Bernstein Electric Avenue looking southeast Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

Electric Avenue looking north toward Fifth Street Image: Dave Bernstein Electric Avenue looking north toward Fifth Street Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

If you didn't catch the "Electric Avenue" Eddy Grant reference, the song was a massive hit in 1982 (#2 on the Hot 100). If you listen to this YouTube video, don't blame me for the earworm you will be humming afterwards. Don't say I didn't warn you.