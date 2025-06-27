Celebrate The 4th With Fireworks And Fun In Our Region
- Location: Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801.
- Time: The event starts at 3:30 PM, with fireworks around 10:15 PM.
The Wenatchee AppleSox will treat fans to a fireworks show following their July 3rd game at Paul Tomas Senior Stadium.
Moses LakeThe city of Moses Lake will have a fireworks display for Independence Day on July 3rd during the "Red, White & BOOM!" celebration at McCosh Park. Enjoy food trucks and a free concert starting at 6:30pm in Centennial Amphitheater. Fireworks will go off at approximately 10 p.m.Red, White & Boom in Moses Lake
- Location: 401 West 4th Ave. Moses Lake
- Time: Starts at 6:30pm, Fireworks around 10pm
Manson
Quincy/Crescent Bar
The Crescent Bar Fireworks Show in Quincy, WA, is on Saturday, July 5th at 10pm Hosted by the Greater Crescent Bar Association and located at 8818 Crescent Bar Rd NW, off of Highway 28
George
The 68th July 4th Celebration in George, WA offers a full day of activities on Friday starting with a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, food vendors, kids activities and a slice of the World's Largest Cherry Pie fundraiser. The community of George (named for the nation's founding father) celebrates with fireworks at dusk.
