You can celebrate the 249th Anniversary of our country on the 4th of July at numerous fireworks shows and community events throughout North Central Washington. Some events are scheduled on Thursday, July 3rd and Saturday, the 5th of July if you want to keep the party going.

Here is a planner for your 4th of July Weekend activities around north central Washington:

Wenatchee/East Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley 4th of July Celebration at Walla Walla Point Park This year's festivities are July 3rd & 4th and includes live music, food vendors, beer garden, family-friendly activities, pickleball tournament, and a car show. The 2-day celebration culminates in a fireworks show over the Columbia River on the 4th at 10:15pm. Wenatchee and Eastmont High School Orchestras will perform live patriotic selections to accompany the fireworks display.

Wenatchee Valley 4th of July Celebration:

Location: Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801.

Time: The event starts at 3:30 PM, with fireworks around 10:15 PM.

The Wenatchee AppleSox will treat fans to a fireworks show following their July 3rd game at Paul Tomas Senior Stadium.

Moses LakeThe city of Moses Lake will have a fireworks display for Independence Day on July 3rd during the "Red, White & BOOM!" celebration at McCosh Park. Enjoy food trucks and a free concert starting at 6:30pm in Centennial Amphitheater. Fireworks will go off at approximately 10 p.m.Red, White & Boom in Moses Lake Location: 401 West 4th Ave. Moses Lake

401 West 4th Ave. Moses Lake Time: Starts at 6:30pm, Fireworks around 10pm Manson

The 46th Annual Fourth of July Firework in Manson, WA, will be on Friday, July 4th at 10:15pm in Manson Bay on Lake Chelan. Live music starts at 7pm in Manson Bay Park

Chelan

Enjoy the second Lake Chelan area fireworks show on Saturday, July 5th at Don Morse Park in Chelan The show starts at 10pm and another popular spot to watch the display is at nearby Lakeside Park.

Quincy/Crescent Bar

The Crescent Bar Fireworks Show in Quincy, WA, is on Saturday, July 5th at 10pm Hosted by the Greater Crescent Bar Association and located at 8818 Crescent Bar Rd NW, off of Highway 28

George

The 68th July 4th Celebration in George, WA offers a full day of activities on Friday starting with a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, food vendors, kids activities and a slice of the World's Largest Cherry Pie fundraiser. The community of George (named for the nation's founding father) celebrates with fireworks at dusk.