Two Wenatchee School District schools have earned state recognition for student achievement for the second straight year. An Eastmont School District school also received recognition.

Which Schools Were Recognized?

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The Wenatchee School District announced Sunnyslope Elementary School has been recognized for Achievement in ELA and Math, while Foothills Middle School has been recognized in the Closing Gaps: Targeted category.

What the State Awards Mean

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Schools earning the ELA and Math Achievement award are among the highest-performing in Washington, consistently demonstrating strong results across multiple measures, including English Language Arts and math proficiency.

Schools earning the Closing Gaps: Targeted award were previously identified for additional support and have made meaningful improvement, including gains across targeted measures and reduced performance gaps for student groups.

Sunnyslope Elementary and Foothills Middle Schools were both recognized for Closing Achievement Gaps in 2025. Sunnyslope made "remarkable gains" among low-income students and students with special education needs, while Foothills was recognized for significant growth in supporting low-income students.

How Students Are Improving

"We are incredibly proud of both schools and the students, staff, and families who made this possible," said Superintendent Kory Kalahar. "Back-to-back recognition is a reflection of the consistent, meaningful work happening every day in our classrooms and our shared commitment to every student's unlimited success."

Eastmont's Lee Elementary received an award for growth in academics, with ELA and math proficiency in the top 10% of schools statewide.

Lee also received awards for growth in one or more student groups in 2024.