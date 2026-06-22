A college-degreed nurse and longtime restaurant worker in Leavenworth has turned a dream into working for her family by opening a gourmet grilled cheese food truck called "Melt Co."

After losing her father last year, Sara Ann Boyle-Dixon decided to follow his advice and stop working so hard for someone else and to start her own business.

Boyle-Dixon says she and her husband spent six months perfecting the recipes for the current menu of 5 grilled cheese specialties and 2 dessert selections

They bought a crisp-looking food truck and equipped it with a flat top where the magic happens. Melt Co. just opened this spring.

Order up! Melt Co. Gourmet Grilled Cheese Image: Dave Bernstein Order up! Melt Co. Gourmet Grilled Cheese Image: Dave Bernstein

Get our free mobile app

Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food, right? Who hasn't grown up with a warm grilled cheese sandwich and some tomato soup? Yes, Melt Co even serves a warm and creamy tomato bisque that will surely be popular when the weather turns colder.

I have had two of their offerings, grilled to perfection on their flat top to a toasty golden brown. "The Luau" is made with shaved ham smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and grilled pineapple and a pairing of Colby and pepper jack cheese that is melted just right.

Melt Co.'s specialty sandwich is inspired by the Wenatchee Valley. Try the "Orchard Melt" for something sweet and savory. It's crafted with Fuji apples, smoked bacon, creamy Havarti, and sharp cheddar and topped with a house-made Dijon sage sauce and served on perfectly grilled honey wheat bread.

The Orchard Melt from Melt Co. Gourmet Grilled Cheese Image: Dave Bernstein The Orchard Melt from Melt Co. Gourmet Grilled Cheese Image: Dave Bernstein

They are serving up the "Pizza Party" with mozzarella, Colby Jack cheese, crispy pepperoni, Italian seasoning, and marinara sauce. The "Jalapeno Popper" pairs house-made jalapeno cream cheese, gooey cheddar, and bacon. But if you like it hot, you can add jalapeno slices.

And if you want to close your eyes and relive childhood memories of comforting grilled cheese sandwiches, order the "Say Cheese" for the classic grilled cheese you grew up with: perfectly melted sharp cheddar, Colby Jack, and Kraft singles! Mom's grilled cheese was never this good.

Melt Co. specialties Image: Dave Bernstein Melt Co. specialties Image: Dave Bernstein

The sandwiches are quite filling, but if you have room for dessert, I can recommend the "Just Like Apple Pie." Are you ready for warm, grilled croissant bread with cream cheese frosting and apple pie filling? It's topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream, I kid you not.

Melt Co. Gourmet Grilled Cheese is showing up at events around the Wenatchee Valley. To find their next location, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at @MELTCOGRILLEDCHEESE

Grilled Cheese Competitions Are A Thing

According to the World Wide Web, grilled cheese competitions are being held around the country. The events range from local, community-focused cook-offs to highly competitive showdowns.

Seattle is the location of the Grilled Cheese Grand Prix. You can also find great melts at the annual Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship in Dodgeville, WI, one of the largest events for grilled cheese lovers in the U.S. Of course, all those cheeseheads can't be wrong.