Wenatchee Symphony Celebrates 80 Years With A Grand Gala

Wenatchee Symphony Celebrates 80 Years With A Grand Gala

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra April 2026 Image WVSO

The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO), founded in 1947, will mark the occasion with a fundraising gala later this month.

The 80th Season Celebration Gala, titled “Eight Decades, One Orchestra," is Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club. Tickets are $110 per person and must be purchased by June 16, 2026. Ticket information is available online at:  www.wenatcheesymphony.com/80th-gala

“Through eight decades, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra has inspired, connected, and uplifted our community,” said WVSO leadership in a news release. “This Gala is a heartfelt thank you to our musicians, supporters, and audiences—and a joyful launch into the next chapter of musical excellence in the Wenatchee Valley.”

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app
Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra, 2025 Nutcracker/WVSO.com
Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra, 2025 Nutcracker/WVSO.com

The event features a plated dinner, live music by the Jazz Jam Quintet with Tom McNair and performances by WVSO musicians, and a special appearance by cellist John Michel.

Executive Director Anton Zotov says the fundraiser includes a silent auction featuring local gifts and experiences, fundraising games, and a paddle raise to support the 2026–2027 season and education initiatives.

The program also includes the official reveal of the 2026-27 80th Season program.

The presenters include Zotov; Dr. Nikolas Caoile, music director and conductor; Tom McNair; and Peter Nyblom, host on NWPB’s KOHO 101.1.

Zotov says Gala sponsorships to help WVSO are available by contacting Kelleyk@impactevents.com for details.

The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra is a volunteer-based ensemble dedicated to artistic excellence and community enrichment through music performance, outreach, and education in North Central Washington.

11 Best Selling Washington State Musicians of All Time

From musicians that influenced the world like Jimi Hendrix and Quincy Jones, to classic crooners like Bing Crosby and Brandi Carlile, plus legendary acts like Soundgarden and Sir Mix-a-Lot, check out the list of musicians who've helped put Washington State on the map!

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

 

Filed Under: wenatchee, Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ