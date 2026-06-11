The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO), founded in 1947, will mark the occasion with a fundraising gala later this month.

The 80th Season Celebration Gala, titled “Eight Decades, One Orchestra," is Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club. Tickets are $110 per person and must be purchased by June 16, 2026. Ticket information is available online at: www.wenatcheesymphony.com/80th-gala

“Through eight decades, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra has inspired, connected, and uplifted our community,” said WVSO leadership in a news release. “This Gala is a heartfelt thank you to our musicians, supporters, and audiences—and a joyful launch into the next chapter of musical excellence in the Wenatchee Valley.”

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Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra, 2025 Nutcracker/WVSO.com Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra, 2025 Nutcracker/WVSO.com

The event features a plated dinner, live music by the Jazz Jam Quintet with Tom McNair and performances by WVSO musicians, and a special appearance by cellist John Michel.

Executive Director Anton Zotov says the fundraiser includes a silent auction featuring local gifts and experiences, fundraising games, and a paddle raise to support the 2026–2027 season and education initiatives.

The program also includes the official reveal of the 2026-27 80th Season program.

The presenters include Zotov; Dr. Nikolas Caoile, music director and conductor; Tom McNair; and Peter Nyblom, host on NWPB’s KOHO 101.1.

Zotov says Gala sponsorships to help WVSO are available by contacting Kelleyk@impactevents.com for details.

The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra is a volunteer-based ensemble dedicated to artistic excellence and community enrichment through music performance, outreach, and education in North Central Washington.