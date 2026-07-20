The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) and the City of Wenatchee are teaming to

protect 134 acres above Sunnyslope and Ohme Gardens, north of Wenatchee. The project will preserve wildlife habitat, and plans will be developed to create future recreation opportunities for visitors.

The site is called the Lookout Natural Area (čkuwáx̌ qən). The name Lookout was chosen in partnership with the Colville Confederated Tribes (CCT). Ernie Brooks and Sharon Covington who collaborated with the Language Program at CCT to

Identify the name of the place.

Fundraising Will Help Complete Public Access

A capital fundraising campaign has reached 90% of its $2.47 million goal, and the community is encouraged to help complete the fundraising by September 30. If the goal is met, an additional $1 million Washington Wildlife & Recreation Program grant is available to help fund future trailhead development and public access, such as;

Free, non-motorized recreation similar to Sage Hills

Potential uses include walking, running, and mountain biking

Multi-use trails designed for long-term sustainability

Seasonal closure from December 1 to April 1 to protect mule deer winter range

A welcoming trailhead with parking, restroom facilities, and interpretive signage accessed via Ohme Gardens Road

Where Is Lookout Natural Area

Located just north of Wenatchee near the Sunnyslope area, Lookout Natural Area sits at the gateway to more than 168,000 acres of connected public lands managed by state and federal partners. Its location makes it uniquely positioned to protect important habitat while providing future access to nature close to home.

Image courtesy Dave Masuda Image courtesy Dave Masuda

Image courtesy Dave Masuda Image courtesy Dave Masuda

Campaign Goal & Status Goal: $2.47 million, 90% to goal

Goal Deadline September 30, 2026

Ownership The City of Wenatchee

Stewardship Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Learn more about the Lookout Project