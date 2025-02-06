Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, Bernedoodles, Aussiedoodles, they are everywhere.

It's a doodle world and we're just living in it! But it's no surprise. Many of the doodle crosses are from very popular breeds with great traits and characteristics.. Paired with Poodles, one of the most intelligent breeds.

After Border Collies, the Poodle is consistently ranked among the most intelligent dog breeds so you get a dog with so much going for it when you live with a doodle.

The popularity of "doodles" is understandable. They are very friendly. The are clowns, prone to the zoomies and love to entertain. Doodles are easy to train compared to other breeds and their mild temperament make them well-suited to service dog roles. Speaking with first hand knowledge, doodles will follow you everywhere in your house, and I mean everywhere so don't forget to close the door if you want privacy.

Doodles are classified with a code that signifies what the mix of breeds consists of. responsible breeders for example may produce F1 Labradoodle puppies that are half Labrador and half poodle. F1b puppies are 75% poodle, 25% Lab, and F2 is 87% poodle with 13% Lab.

The half-Lab F1s tend to have longer, wavier hair and will shed. The F1bs and F2s will have more poodle-like hair instead of fur with that tight, curlier appearance and are more hypo-allergenic with little or no shedding.

Our Bailey is an F1 Labradoodle with longer, wavier hair but it is much easier to maintain. Her groomer loves it!

Beauty is hard work. Image: Dave Bernstein

Doodles, as the world of these various mix-breeds are known as are the result of cross breeding purebred dogs and poodles. There are also Sheepadoodles, Schnoodles, Whoodles, or the Maltipoos and Cavapoos.

Time for a glossary?

Goldendoodles are the mix of Golden Retrievers and Poodles. They are the most popular "doodles" and sometimes called the "Golden Child"

Lilly Montana is a Goldendoodle Image: Dave Bernstein

Labradoodles are the result of Labrador Retrievers mixed with Poodles.

Bernedoodles are new to the club but the very popular mix of Bernese Mountain Dogs and Poodles.

Sheepadoodles are the least prevalent in the doodle world and you can probably guess the pairing of a Old English Sheepdog with a Poodle

The Schnoodle is the Schnauzer and Poodle mix and are only around 16 pounds.

Whoodles are the very active dogs that are part Wheaten Terrier and Poodle.

Maltipoos are a Maltese and Poodle mix. They usually weigh in around 5 pounds.

Cavapoos are extremely unusual and are a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle cross.

Other than the smaller doodles like Schnoodles, Maltipoos and Cavapoos, most of the larger doodles can be tiny, miniature and standard size varieties.

Get a doodle, you won't be disappointed.