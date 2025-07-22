With temperatures on the rise, Chelan-Douglas Health District reminds the public about the risk of this dangerous algae.

When the weather warms up, you want to go out and take your dog swimming. Whether the pooch likes to chase after a ball or a stick, it's a great way to get your dog exercise and bond with you.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: This Washington Laked Named One of the Best Places to Swim in The U.S.

However, there is a dangerous algae growing in Washington's waters this summer.

What is this Dangerous Algae?

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, grow in lakes, ponds, and streams when water is warm, still, or shallow.

Symptoms of exposure to humans include rashes, hives, or blisters. If inhaled, you could experience coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. If ingested, you could experience stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or fever.

Blue-Green Algae: The Risks for Your Pet

Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine loading...

Your pet could have excessive drooling, vomiting, or diarrhea, weakness, muscle tremors or seizures, or difficulty breathing. It can lead to liver or neurological damage in humans or sudden death in pets.

The health district has this reminder: When in doubt, stay out! Many people might confuse blue-green algae with duckweed, green algae, or tree pollen. Chelan-Douglas Health District said it is important to be mindful of secluded bays, beaches, or shorelines with stagnant water. Cyanobacteria start appearing in mid-late summer, where bodies of still water get a lot of sunshine.

If you have concerns or you want to report a potentially harmful algal bloom, contact your local health district. You can also visit this link to find lakes with algal blooms or to report a bloom.