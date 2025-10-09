The Chelan-Douglas Health District moves into the next phase of selecting new members for its 12-member Board of Health, following the close of the application period earlier this week.

Finalists to Be Interviewed This Month

The Board's Executive Team met Wednesday to review applications and outline the next steps in the appointment process. The team plans to identify two or three finalists for each open seat, who will participate in interviews later this month.

Four Key Seats Open for Appointment

Get our free mobile app

Recommendations from those interviews will go to the Chelan and Douglas County commissioners, who will make the final appointments for Seats 5, 6, 8, and 10.

READ MORE: Chelan Douglas Health District Opens Applications

The recruitment drew eight qualified applicants for Seat 8, which is reserved for a public health or health care provider, and six applicants for Seat 10, representing a community stakeholder role.

Community and Tribal Representation Included

The health district is also preparing recommendations for Seats 5 and 6, which are city representative positions. The district continues to work with the State of Washington and regional tribal partners to fill Seat 12, designated for a tribal representative in partnership with the American Indian Health Commission.

District Health Administrator Dr. Kristen Hosey said the broad participation highlights the community's engagement in local public health decisions.

“Seats 8 and 10 bring important perspectives to the table—one grounded in health and medical expertise, the other rooted in our broader community—so that our public health decisions reflect both scientific expertise and the voices of those we serve,” Hosey said.

Outgoing Members Thanked for Service

She also thanked outgoing board members, East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, Councilmember Sharon Waters, Dr. Bindu Nayak, and Bill Sullivan for their years of service. Their terms conclude in December.

New Board of Health members will begin three-year terms in January.

Ten Tips From the American Heart Association to Improve Your Cardiovascular Health Maintaining good heart health is so incredibly important to living a long, and healthy life. Keep reading to learn ten tips from the American Heart Association to improve your cardiovascular health. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals