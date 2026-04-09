With the IRS tax filing deadline fast approaching, all residents of Chelan County will benefit from a reprieve given by the federal government.

CPA Kyle Meisner with the Wenatchee firm Cordell, Neher and Company says all Chelan County residents will receive a grace period of 15 days beyond the April 15th tax filing deadline to May 1st

Chelan County was granted a federal disaster declaration because of rainstorms and flooding in December 2025. Meisner says the 15-day grace period applies to any forms due April 15th. including;

IRS forms 1040, 1041, 1120

2026 1st quarter estimated tax payments

2025 contributions to an HSA or IRA.

Taxpayers don't have to do anything; the IRS will base the grace period on Chelan County zip codes.

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Residents of neighboring counties that were not recognized as a disaster area are still subject to the April 15th filing deadline and any federal taxes due.

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers who need more time to file their return that receiving an extension is quick and easy through IRS Free File on IRS.gov. An extension gives taxpayers an automatic six more months – until Oct. 15 this year – to file their tax return.

The IRS also reminds taxpayers that payments are still due by the original deadline, even if they request an extension of time to file a tax return. Taxpayers should file even if they can't pay the full amount.