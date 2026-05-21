Trader Joe’s is announcing more than two dozen new store openings in 14 states as part of a growth spurt.

The opening dates have not been determined, but two new stores in Washington state are among Trader Joe's 25-store expansion plan. The popular grocery chain already opened a new store this year in Woodinville, WA, so anticipation was running high for any additional new stores in the Evergreen State.

"We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program," the company said, according to FOX Business

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We don't have details like store sizes, but we do know where Trader Joe's plans to expand.

Where are the new locations for Trader Joe's planned store openings?

The California-based grocer announced the plans for new stores in two groups.

Phoenix, AZ

Sarasota, FL

Chicago, IL

Quincy, MA

Farmington Hills, MI

Syracuse, NY

Yonkers, NY

University Heights, OH

West Jordan, UT

A prior list of new store openings includes

Tucson, AZ

Anaheim Hills, CA

Paso Robles, CA

Orlando, FL)

West Palm Beach, FL

Johns Creek, GA

Oswego, IL

Merriam, KS

New Orleans, LA

Mandeville, LA

Lafayette, LA

Reading, MA

West Orange, NJ

Herriman, UT

Seattle, WA, at 401 NE Northgate Way

Spokane Valley, WA, at 13414 E. Sprague Avenue

Well, the wait continues for a first-ever Trader Joe's in Wenatchee, WA, and much to our chagrin, Louisiana lands three new stores.

FOX Business reports 8 states are awaiting an expansion to bring Trader Joe's to their state as well: Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.